Mayor Byron W. Brown, joined by Delaware District Council Member Joel Feroleto, has announced that Chippewa will be a destination to watch the big game this Saturday. Similar to how the street was closed to traffic over the summer, to encourage more people to eat and drink at establishments, the plan is pretty much the same… except that this time there’s going to be two 15’ LED Video Walls!

The street will be closed from Franklin Street to the Buffalo TapHouse, according to Brown and Feroleto, who ensure that COVID safety measures will be in place during the playoff game watching experience.

Mayor Brown stated, “We recognize that Bills Fans have been waiting years for this moment and are looking for safe ways to enjoy Bills games during their playoff run. I’m pleased that, in partnership with the City’s Small Business Social Distancing Initiative and participating Chippewa restaurants, we came up with “Playoffs on the Patios”, offering Bills fans a safe and enhanced game-day dining experience that also offers continued support to help our local businesses as we continue to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together.”

“It is exciting to see business owners come up with creative plans to offer a safe way for Bills fans to watch the game outdoors. Go Bills!” stated Councilmember Feroleto, who was a big proponent of the ReOpen Buffalo strategy that encouraged restaurant owners to utilize their patios as much as possible during the pandemic. That strategy also included numerous incentives from the City that made it easier for the owners to conduct business outside (including the use of outdoor heaters).

“Playoffs on the Patios,” part of ReOpen Buffalo, will feature two 15’ LED Video Walls, additional outdoor seating, and plenty of drinks and food.

Jay Manno, owner of Frankie Primo’s +39 and Soho, stated, “We are very thankful to Mayor Brown and his administration for once again supporting the efforts of small businesses like ours during the pandemic. The businesses on Chippewa provide great experiences for people to celebrate. We’ve created the Covid-Safe ‘Playoffs on the Patios’ event to continue this tradition on Chippewa right through the Super Bowl. Go Bills!”

Interested in attending? Here’s the drill: