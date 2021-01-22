Plans for 1569 Niagara Revised

Neighborhood Health Care of WNY has revised plans for renovations to 1569 Niagara Street. After pushback from the Zoning Board of Appeals, plans now call for a vestibule along Niagara Street leading to a lobby on the north side of the building along with more transparency. The existing building would double in size with parking provided south of the building and behind it off of West Avenue.

The former warehouse/storage facility is being renovated, added on to and repurposed into a new healthcare facility for Neighborhood Health Care. Outpatient services will including Family and Internal Medicine, Podiatry, OBGYN, Dentistry, and various community health programs including behavioral health, dietary, and social work.

From the revised project description:

The current building is a two story, 12,000 sf, brick and block building and our plan is to put a two story 13,128 sf addition alongside of the existing structure.

Our plan for the existing façade is to remove all existing paint, expose existing brick, tuck point and repair, as well as seal existing brick. We plan on infilling boarded up window openings and keeping with the colors and integrity of the existing neighborhood Our addition will be comprised of brick and metal panels to order to complement the existing brick building. We respectfully have maximized our transparency on the Upper Floor and Ground Floor. Ground floor and Upper floor transparency are now >40%. Our plan now provides a Front Door on Niagara Street, this item was tabled at the Zoning Board Public Hearing and we have since addressed the matter and believe the updated street facade now complies with the green code requirements.

The project team includes Kirst Construction, Colby Development and engineering and architecture firm LaBella Associates.