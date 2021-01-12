Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

On the Market: 44 Hamburg Street

A quarter-acre potential redevelopment site is for sale in the Old First Ward. Reed Realty is listing 44 Hamburg Street with a $475,000 asking price. The listing even includes renderings of an attractive mixed-use project on the property to show the potential of the site. The property is located between the Barrell Factory and Gene McCarthy’s to the north and Mutual Riverfront Park to the south.

From the listing:

Outstanding development opportunity in Buffalo’s Old First Ward. Attached rendering are for 16 residential units, and 1 commercial unit with ground floor parking. Located in a NYS Brownfield Zone. City records from the 1940s indicate 44 Hamburg was a gas station with 2 tanks with no records of removal. Located steps from Buffalo’s busiest kayak launch, Gene McCarthy’s and other Old First Ward treasures. Close to downtown, Outer Harbor bike and walking trails, as well as other recent and upcoming developments.

Get Connected: Jean-Michel Reed, Reed Realty, 716.587.8405

