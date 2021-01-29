NY Times: ‘The Other’ Buffalo Wing Is Born

It wasn’t until relatively recently that the story of John Young, branded “The Original King of Wings” in Buffalo, came to light. For the longest time, Young’s story remained untold and obscure. But today, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Marc Moscato from Buffalo Bike Tours, John Young’s name is being bandied about as the guy who first introduced the ‘chicken wing,’ albeit with a different recipe that called for his own original sauce – a sour+heat+sweet sauce that he referred to as “mumbo sauce.”

Now, the story of Buffalo’s “other famous wing” is making some headlines, in the form of a NY Times article that recounts the history of John Young and his auspicious, yet mostly unrecognized, creation.

The way I look at is that Buffalo now has two awesome stories to tell, both of which are equally important when it comes to putting this city on the map for wings.

Hopefully more people will experience the sensation of the mumbo wing, and the recipe starts to gain some traction. Of course some press from NY Times goes a long way towards piquing the interest of those who are always on the hunt for the next best wing.

Currently, there is a crowdfunding effort underway to establish a memorial for John Young, to permanently emblazon his efforts in the wing creation saga.

