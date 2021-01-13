Nerd Scene: Queen City Bookstore beats the odds (again)

This, along with being run by the always-friendly Novak family since 1969, is likely how they have remained so strong over time. The comic book market infamously crashed in the 1990s after publishers began to pander specifically to the collectors’ market, causing two-thirds of all comic book specialty stores to close down. Queen City Bookstore survived this industry bust, proving they are as invulnerable as Superman.

More recently, the comic book industry has taken another huge hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2020, Diamond Comic Distributors, the largest distributor of comic books nationwide, announced a total halt in distribution of all products. This meant that March of 2020 was the last time most comic book retailers were able to receive comics to sell for a period of time. Both comic book publishers and retailers were severely hurt by this, yet Queen City Bookstore (once again) prevailed.