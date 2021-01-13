Nerd Scene: Queen City Bookstore beats the odds (again)

Queen City Bookstore has been a staple of Buffalo for decades. For more than 50 years, it has been an inviting haven for comic book lovers, making it the longest-standing comic store in Western New York. Now, it still shines as bright as ever despite the current pandemic taking a toll on businesses everywhere.
Still, at their Main Street location, they remain open at their normal hours and are offering curbside pickup. If requested, they are even mailing comics to customers. This comic book headquarters clearly knows how to make themselves flexible for collectors, hobbyists, and overall fans of geek chic.
This, along with being run by the always-friendly Novak family since 1969, is likely how they have remained so strong over time. The comic book market infamously crashed in the 1990s after publishers began to pander specifically to the collectors’ market, causing two-thirds of all comic book specialty stores to close down. Queen City Bookstore survived this industry bust, proving they are as invulnerable as Superman.
The comic book market infamously crashed in the 1990s after publishers began to pander specifically to the collectors’ market, causing two-thirds of all comic book specialty stores to close down.
More recently, the comic book industry has taken another huge hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2020, Diamond Comic Distributors, the largest distributor of comic books nationwide, announced a total halt in distribution of all products. This meant that March of 2020 was the last time most comic book retailers were able to receive comics to sell for a period of time. Both comic book publishers and retailers were severely hurt by this, yet Queen City Bookstore (once again) prevailed.
If the industry ever takes another major hit, it would be a safe bet that Queen City Bookstore can rise above the conflict. By this time, they know how to adapt to the industry and any changes that affect it.
For over half a century, Queen City Bookstore has provided comic readers with a friendly and welcoming hub for new releases every week, as well as other collectibles like Funko POP! figures, and countless prized treasures in their back issues.
For their announcements about new releases, along with other information, visit their website at queencitybook.com.
Queen City Bookstore | 3184 Main St Buffalo, NY 14214 | Buffalo NY | (716) 833-6220 | Facebook