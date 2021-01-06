In 2020, we saw a lot of neighborhood micro-amenities spring forth, including Little Free Libraries, seed stands, mini food pantries, among other “sharing is caring” initiatives.

A lot of these measures “pop up” when the weather is warm and people are out walking about. But there is one grassroots initiative that comes to pass when the snow begins to fall – the People’s Park Mitten Fence.

Being homeless, or simply down on one’s luck, is never a good place to be. But when it’s cold outside, and someone doesn’t have the ability to dress warm, the problematic issues are compounded.

Fortunately, there are some free resources around town that help people get back on their feet, or at least provide mittens for their cold hands.

The People’s Park Mitten Fence has become one of the most reliable community-driven resources of its kind. Since it first launched, the drive has resulted in the gathering and dispensing of loads of mittens, hats, scarves, and other small body (and heart) warming articles of clothing.

“This is the 3rd year of the Mitten Fence,” said Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto. “People can go and pick up a pair of mittens, or a hat or scarf at any time of day or night. Every year we see more people donating, and more people using the Mitten Fence, and with the pandemic, it’s more important than ever. We’ve seen an uptick in people asking for basic needs, as more households have seen decreased incomes with people laid off or furloughed. People’s Park, which started in 2007, is operated by TM Montante. Currently, we’re looking for a business on Elmwood to partner with for another Mitten Fence, because it is something that is simple, yet provides so much for the community, especially those in need.”

Photos courtesy People’s Park 2435 Main Street @ Jewett – The pocket park is also a certified wildlife habitat