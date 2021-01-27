Local Matters Guide | A monthly guide to unique gifts, experiences and adventures

The new year always begins with most of us making resolutions, whether its to quit smoking, drop a few pounds and get in shape or to just take better care of ourselves. While we don’t always keep these resolutions, we make them with the best intentions because we want to better ourselves and lead long, happy lives. We wanted to feature some local businesses this month that will assist you in keeping your resolutions. These businesses promote a variety of ways that will help you get on the right track to maintaining or improving your health in 2021.

Founded in 2018 by Nhi Kha and John Frazier, Sativa Remedy is a hemp dispensary located next to the Erie Canal in the City of Tonawanda. The owners are passionate and obsessively focus on finding the best quality hemp products that are rich in cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients naturally found in the hemp plant. Their wide selection of hemp products are made with US grown hemp and third-party tested for verifiable potency and safety. Their trained hemp budtenders dedicate time to spend one-on-one with you to ensure all your questions can get answered and to recommend products based on your unique needs! They will assure you you leave their dispensary with the knowledge you need to utilize the hemp plant in a way that is both safe, natural, beneficial. They offer a stress free experience with high quality hemp products, education and guidance every step of the way during your visit.

At Sativa Remedy, the owners believe all should have access to plant medicine and they’re dedicated to keeping plant medicine accessible and affordable for all. If you a medical marijuana patient or veteran you can enjoy 15% off in store purchases at the hemp dispensary! We recommend checking them out and learning about the benefits of their variety of hemp products!

19 Main Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-1324

Hours: Mon: Closed, Tues – Fri: 11am-7pm, Sat – Sun: 11am-5pm

If you are looking to drop a few pounds and get in better shape but gyms make you anxious, Tailored Fitness is perfect. Tailored Fitness offers private, semi-private and group fitness classes. They believe that getting yourself back to work means setting your own pace. Their personal trainers will help you assess your fitness goals for 2021 and create a personalized fitness routine that will help you best achieve those goals. Their gym is equipped with everything you will need on your fitness journey including Battle Ropes & Pulleys, Squat Rack, Barbells & Bumper Plates, Free Weights, Weight Benches, Pull-Up Bar, Plyo Boxes, Boxing & Target Gloves, Step Benches, Resistance Bands, Bosu & Medicine Balls and more!

In addition to offering training, they offer a wide range of classes from high to low intensity to fit your goals and lifestyle. Classes like Slow + Steady, which is a full body lifting class that will break down exercises, form and technique, Express Cardio, which is a high-intensity cardio class that will use your body to maximize calorie burn, and Abs + Stretch Start, which will target your entire core, including your upper/lower abs, obliques, and lower back.

Tailored Fitness has made sure to follow all safety precautions including masks, temperature checks, and proper social distancing in place at all times. Tailored Fitness also offers all of their services via live streaming for those who prefer to stay at home at this time. All streaming is currently held on Zoom and is very interactive to maximize your workouts! We recommend getting in touch with Tailored Fitness to see how they can accommodate your needs and help you meet your fitness goals for 2021!

4525 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-698-3866

Hours: Mon-Tues, Thurs: 5am-9pm, Wed: 5am-12am, Fri: 5Am-5pm, Sat: 7am-4pm, Sun: 7am-3pm

Do you wish you had more energy? Do you have trouble sleeping? Do you wish that you could manage your stress better? These are some of the questions that Living Wellness and Yoga can help you address to help you lead a happier and healthier life. Living Wellness and Yoga’s mission is to bring holistic health and wellness to their community and beyond. Holistic health practices consider the whole person – body, mind, heart, spirit, and emotions. Their primary goal is to help you find balance in your life, becoming your happiest and healthiest self. They will listen, support, and guide you on your health and wellness journey through coaching, yoga, exercise, nutrition and mindfulness practices. At Living Wellness and Yoga, they believe in the healing power of the mind, body, breath, water, whole foods, movement, gratitude, and self compassion.

2020 was a crazy year. A lot of businesses had to adjust to not only the shutdown but had to cope with the restrictions presented to them in order to stop the spread of COVID19. Living Wellness and Yoga adjusted and went to online and virtual content with most everything. In May 2020, they started an online membership platform that includes an extensive video library (yoga, fitness, mindfulness, wellness), weekly and monthly virtual classes, and an option for monthly coaching sessions. They also offer holistic health, wellness, life, fitness, and mindfulness coaching programs to individuals, groups and businesses. They are still doing some live yoga classes but they are very limited. Be sure to visit their website for more information on their classes and membership options!

716-514-9975

Hydration therapy is a new and unique treatment that injects vitamin and electrolyte packed IV fluids into the bloodstream. Hydration therapy is used for a myriad of reasons, including rehydration, boosting your immune system, stress relief, improving skin tone, reducing pain and even hangover relief. BFLO Hydration and their skilled team of nurses will meet with you to assess you needs and discuss what cocktail would suit you best. In addition to hydration therapy they also offer intramuscular injections, which is another way to help your body fully absorb these vitamins and minerals. Each appointment can last 30-45 minutes while the IV is administered. They offer a variety of packages and memberships that will save you money. If you don’t have time to make it into their office, that’s not a problem, BFLO Hydration can arrange a home treatment via their Concierge Service.

All of their ingredients are medical grade, ensuring that you are getting the best possible treatment. Ingredients include B12, which is a fast, natural remedy for fatigue, low energy, stubborn weight, and slow metabolism, Vitamin D, which can help promote healthy bones, boost your immune system, protect against cancer, and improve cardiovascular health, Selenium, which has been shown to help symptoms of asthma, cardiovascular disease and rheumatoid arthritis, and variety of others!

Whether you want to rejuvenate your skin or relieve migraines, they have an IV vitamin therapy option for you. We recommend contacting BFLO Hydration and setting up an appointment at one of their 3 convenient locations, so they can help you feel your best in 2021!

1205 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-245-1045

4203 North Buffalo Street, Orchard Park, NY 14127

4685 Transit Road, Buffalo, NY 14221

Hours: Mon-Fri: 10am-8pm, Sat-Sun: 10am-4pm

