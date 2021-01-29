Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

SOUNDCHECK: Johnny and the Man Kids

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform.

Tonight’s episode features Johnny and the Man Kids. The boys swung by the Market Arcade and played us some of their indie / garage jams.

 

Written by Devin Chavanne

Devin Chavanne

Devin is a videographer, sports, and chicken wings fanatic. Ub graduate, joined the BR team in 2019.

View All Articles by Devin Chavanne
