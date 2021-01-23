Infilling: 93 Nottingham Terrace

Work on a new house at 93 Nottingham Terrace is wrapping up. The two-story residence will contain 5,339 sq.ft. with an exterior of cultured stone, stucco, and architectural asphalt shingles.
Ray Kollidas, owner of Greek restaurant Milos on Main in Williamsville, started work on the house in 2018 but then stalled out. He purchased the lot in 2014 for $168,000. L.M. Bahas LLC, a painting contractor based in Cheektowaga, purchased the unfinished house last January for $170,000 and restarted work. The property overlooks Delaware Park and is 13,935 sq.ft. and 70 feet wide.