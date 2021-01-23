Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Infilling: 93 Nottingham Terrace

0 Comments

Work on a new house at 93 Nottingham Terrace is wrapping up. The two-story residence will contain 5,339 sq.ft. with an exterior of cultured stone, stucco, and architectural asphalt shingles.

Ray Kollidas, owner of Greek restaurant Milos on Main in Williamsville, started work on the house in 2018 but then stalled out. He purchased the lot in 2014 for $168,000. L.M. Bahas LLC, a painting contractor based in Cheektowaga, purchased the unfinished house last January for $170,000 and restarted work. The property overlooks Delaware Park and is 13,935 sq.ft. and 70 feet wide.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments