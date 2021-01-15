The future of LaSalle Park, now Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, is downright exciting. In its current state, the park is not very appealing, and the amenities are lackluster.

It’s great that there is a dog park, but when you know what else is out there, it’s pretty sad. Then there’s the pavilion bandshell that is not utilized very often. Throw in some softball fields, a couple of soccer and football fields, a swimming pool and splash pad, and the park pretty much looks and feels like just about any other city park out there, which is unfortunate, because it’s located on the waterfront.

But that’s all about to change. On Wednesday, January 27, UB Regional Institute will host a virtual information session that will share the most recent updates pertaining to the park redesign.

While most of the park has been left to deteriorate over the years, there have been some shining moments – the investments into Centennial Pool and splash pad, and the ongoing investments into the Skate Plaza (the third phase – the bowl component – will soon be underway). Also, there is an enhanced dog park (The Barkyard) in the works for the redesign, which is highly anticipated by dog lovers throughout the city.

One day, this park will be a premier waterfront destination, featuring a Signature Pedestrian Bridge (replacing the current Hudson Street Bridge), an aesthetically pleasing and environmentally conducive lagoon feature, and numerous other promising design components that will forever change the face of this long-neglected park setting.

The upcoming virtual information session will include city and foundation officials, members of the design team, and a community focus group.

Groundbreaking for the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park is scheduled for 2022.

Imagine LaSalle Virtual Information Session

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 6 PM EST – 7 PM EST

