IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series – Getting to know the people who are leading the charge.

Typically, as we are out and about the city, we get to interact with the movers and shakers – the people who are not only behind the scenes, but front and center when it comes to culturally significant initiatives and undertakings.

Despite the pandemic, quarantines, social distancing, etc., there’s still a lot going on around town, much of what we read about, but don’t get to hear about, directly from the horse’s mouth that is. Fortunately, every Tuesday starting at 12:30pm, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library hosts the IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series, where we get to meet the people who are heading up the “Buffalo charge” – people who know and understand the inner-workings of the city’s arts, history, cultural institutions, and architecture, for example.

These are great opportunities to learn about where we have come from, and where we are going, via intimate conversations from the comfort of our own homes and offices. It’s time to get to know Buffalo on an entirely different level, starting with Lucy Connery, Executive Director of The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo & WNY.

Tuesday, January 5 at 12:30 p.m. – Lucy Connery, Executive Director of The Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo & WNY (click here to Zoom)

(click here to Zoom) Tuesday, January 12 @ 12:30 p.m. – David Granville, Buffalo Public Arts Commission, “The New Tesla Statue”

Tuesday, January 19 @ 12:30 p.m. – Doug Kohler, Erie County Historian

Tuesday, January 26 @ 12:30 p.m. – Marisa Wigglesworth, President & CEO, Buffalo Museum of Science

The free live Zoom meeting link for all programs is: us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406

February schedule:

February 2, 2021 at 12:30pm Sydney Collins, AmeriCorps VISTA │Sewer Authority Project M.O.V.E.

February 9, 2021 at 12:30pm Brad Hahn, Director Explore Buffalo

February 16, 2021 at 12:30pm Michele Agosto, Supervisor of Art, Buffalo Public Schools, “BeEnriched Field Trip Project”

February 23, 2021 at 12:30pm Jay Burney, social and environmental activist based in Buffalo, “Creating a Resilient City in the Time of Climate Change”