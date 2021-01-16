Good Look: Nardin Academy Gym

Nardin Academy’s new two-story gymnasium addition on its Cleveland Avenue Campus is complete. The gym is the new home for the “Gators” that includes bleacher seating for 480, a gathering space for the student body, locker rooms, a concessions area, and a state-of-the-art wellness center complete with conditioning and training equipment.

The two-story gym is located on the back side of the Cleveland Campus, along Auburn Avenue. It is connected to existing buildings via second level pedestrian bridges. Future plans include a turf area and outdoor courts and playgrounds in the courtyard area created by the new addition. Schneider Architectural designed the project designer.

Nardin was founded in 1857 and is the oldest independent Catholic school in Buffalo. The all-girl high school is located on Cleveland Avenue and co-ed Montessori and elementary school located at 700 W. Ferry Street.