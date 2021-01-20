Get Sauced! A virtual cooking and wine tasting fundraiser for Graycliff

On Saturday, January 30, Graycliff will host a saucy fundraising event via Zoom that includes a virtual wine tasting experience led by Mark Fornatale, Italian Portfolio Manager at Skurnik Wine & Spirits, plus a layer of culinary education with Tom and Caitlin Moriarty of Moriarty Meats.

Get Sauced! Wine & Meatballs With Graycliff begins at 7:00 PM. There are a variety of ticket options, one of which includes three bottles of premium Italian wine —one white and two red. A very limited number of Wine Tasting + Meatballs Packages remain, which includes the wine and eight Moriarty Meats meatballs along with 32oz of their Homemade Sunday Sauce to cook and serve with your favorite pasta, or freeze for later.

During the event, Mark Fornatale of Skurnik Wine & Spirits will walk viewers through each bottle. The wines, distributed by Skurnik, have been made available locally through the generosity of the Premier Group. Click here for information on the individual wines.

In addition to viewing the wine tasting program, there will be a cooking demonstration led by Tom and Caitlin Moriarty, as well as video content related to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff. You do not need to taste during the event to enjoy this presentation. Take in the information and sip at your own pace.

Tickets are on sale through noon on Thursday, January 21. Click here for tickets, pricing, member discounts, and pick up information.