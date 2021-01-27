Believe it or not, bike season is right around the corner. It’s been a relatively mild winter, with very little snow (so far). With a warmer-than-average winter, Lake Erie remains mainly unfrozen, which means that there’s more of a chance of having lake effect snow. According to CNN, “… by the end of winter, less than one-third of the Great Lakes will be covered by ice.”

So how does this all bode for biking in Buffalo? While we could be experiencing some lingering lake effect snow, the lack of frozen lake coverage also means that Lake Erie will most likely experience warmer temperatures, similar to 2020 where it neared 80 degrees in July.

With whacky weather patterns ahead, there is one thing that we can count on – GObike Buffalo. While spring will be unpredictable, there is one way to get a jumpstart on the biking season – an event called For The Love of Bikes, a virtual Valentine’s Day bike party that is not dependent on the weather.

Whether or not you love winter, hopefully you have a love for bikes and cycling. As Buffalo becomes a bike-friendlier city with each passing year, more and more cyclists are taking to the streets.

Unfortunately, with the pandemic, community bike rides were pretty much canceled in 2020. At the same time, cyclists got more creative with their rides (both virtual and real world).

On February 12 (in advance of Valentine’s Day), you are invited to attend a cycling celebration that includes inspiring stories, community accomplishments, food, music, friends, and a gift package delivered to your door by local bike delivery service Queen City Couriers.

Here’s the event schedule:

“Doors open” at 7 pm with music, ice breakers, and snack and libation preparation

At 7:20 pm, GObike will host a brief presentation highlighting accomplishments over the past year

Finally, a little before 8 pm, there will be a chance to chat with friends, share stories, or learn something new in optional breakouts

“We’re working to build camaraderie, foster community, and shift our culture—and we’re going to have some fun doing it! We hope you’ll join us on February 12.” – GObike Buffalo

Cost: $25 (funds go towards supporting Buffalo bike culture)

Register here