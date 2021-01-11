First Look at the Newly Renovated Mid-City Apartments

Located at the corner of Main Street and E. Balcolm Streets, sits the newly renovated Mid-City Apartments. Sinatra & Co. purchased the building, formerly home to Allied Household Storage, and invested $10 million to completely refurbish it. It features commercial store front properties on the ground level and 50 residential apartments. The building is unmistakable as you drive South down Main Street because it features a beautifully colorful mural “Metamorphosis #5,” one of the largest in Buffalo, by Tavar Zawacki.

Mid-City apartments offers ten different unit types per floor on five floors, offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Each floor boasts thick floor separations acting as sound barriers. They also offer some apartments that are ADA accessible. Each apartment offers a bevy of features, including granite countertops, luxury laminate hardwood floors, tall ceilings, 24/7 lockdown with security cameras, gated off-street parking, and brand new cabinets, all while leaving some of the interesting architectural details intact. Of course they welcome pets. In addition to all of this, they also have a fitness center, perfect for exercise enthusiasts, and a communal lounge, where you can access the internet while you wait for yours to be set up.

Mid-City apartments is conveniently located making it easy to explore the city. Its close to the Metro Bus and Rail Station as well as Buffalo’s Medical Campus. Its adjacent to Allentown, which offers a variety of restaurants and bars. When things start to open back up, you can easily take the train down to explore Buffalo’s Canalside as well as attend a Bison’s game, Sabre’s game or see your favorite performer at the Keybank Center. Its also minutes away from Buffalo’s Theatre District. If you’re looking to explore the city even more, the Elmwood Shopping District and Delaware Park are only a short drive away.

To schedule a tour of one of Mid-City Apartment’s available units, contact Sinatra & Company today!