Done Deal: Closings Begin at Warehouse Lofts

A two-bedroom, two bath corner unit with 1,225 sq.ft. of living space was sold yesterday at Historic Warehouse Lofts for $310,000. It is one of six new units Schneider has constructed on the second floor of the building and the second to close.

Schneider previously converted 30 apartments on the third through seventh floors of the building into condominiums. Sales prices ranged from $215,000 to $365,000. The second floor had been occupied by Campus Labs before the firm relocated to 298 Main Street.

Units on the second floor are priced from $255,000 for a 1,040 sq.ft. one bedroom, one bath unit to a two bedroom, two bath unit with 1,526 of living space priced at $385,000.

The seven-story former Seneca Paper Co. warehouse, constructed in 1913, is one of the first concrete frame warehouse buildings in the United States. The building is a contributing structure in the J.N. Adams – AM&A’s Historic District and reopened for residential tenants in 2007. The building has a basement storage area and sixty parking spaces, fourteen of which are covered.

Get Connected: Matt Hartrich, Schneider Real Estate Services- 716.983.4789