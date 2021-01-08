Construction Watch: West Side Projects

As one project wraps up, another is just beginning on the West Side. Anthony LoRusso is finishing an apartment building at the southeast corner of Maryland and West Street. At nearby West and 10th Street, construction crews are mobilizing to begin work on a senior housing project.

LoRusso’s Maryland Street building, Campus West, includes 48 units. The four-story apartment building is north of LoRusso’s 58-unit Allentown Square Apartments project that was finished in 2017. The one-bedroom apartments in the new building range in size from 500 to 600 sq.ft.

One long block south, Hispanics United of Buffalo/Acacia, Inc. is starting work on La Plaza, a senior housing project at 254 Virginia Street between West and 10th Street. The three-story building will contain 46 one-bedroom units.

A mixed-use building at Virginia and West Street will be demolished (above). There will be 14,000 sq.ft. of office/community space on the first floor and basement levels. Facilities include a senior center, laundry room, social areas, and meeting rooms. No on-site parking will be provided.