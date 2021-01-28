Construction Watch: Mill Race Commons

Larkin Development Group’s Mill Race Commons is an attractive addition to Seneca Street. The five-story building is being constructed at the southeast corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets, east of Larkin Square. The project, designed by Schneider Architectural Services, includes 70 apartments and 14,500 square feet of retail space.
Apartments include studio, one and two bedroom units. Residential amenities will include onsite parking, an outdoor pool, fire pits, grill, roof deck, fitness center, a dog park and indoor bike storage. All apartments include in unit washers and dryers and walk-in closets.
Get Connected: Larkin Development Group, 716.346.8031