Construction Watch: Cornerstone Lofts

The former Bethlehem Presbyterian Church located at 340 Bird Avenue is being converted to residences. Michael Pietrocarlo purchased the circa-1909 church in 2015 for $375,000. He is teaming with developer Mark McGroarty on the 1909 Cornerstone Lofts project with 12 one to three-bedroom residential units that are expected to be sold as condominiums from the low $200’s.

Six units will be located on the lower level ranging in size from 700 to 750 sq.ft. of living space and the residences on the second floor will be two-stories each with 1,350 to 1,700 sq.ft. Each unit will have individual access from the exterior of the building.

Residences will feature 10-foot ceilings, open layouts, wood flooring, and original exposed brick walls. Units come with a full appliance package including washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, and microwave. Many of the units have terraces. TM Montante is overseeing the construction work.

Get Connected: info@1909cornerstone.com or 716.321.HOME