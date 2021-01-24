Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Carousel Roundhouse

The KeyBank Roundhouse Building is nearing completion at Canalside. The octagonal structure is being built on an 8,565 square foot parcel near the corner of Prime and Perry streets. After covid-related construction delays, the Buffalo Heritage Carousel expected to be open to the public on Memorial Day.

The vintage carousel was manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering in North Tonawanda for Dominick De Angelis. The carousel was in operation until the 1950s at which point it was stored by the De Angelis family until Buffalo Heritage Carousel acquired it with a goal of providing family-oriented recreation on Buffalo’s waterfront and to celebrate Western New York’s industrial heritage.

Arbour Construction Management is overseeing the construction and Eco_Logic Studio designed the roundhouse.

