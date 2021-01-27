Construction Watch: 69 Whitney Place

There’s some good news at the corner of Carolina and Whitney. The new owner of 69 Whitney Place has undertaken some renovations to a former rooming house many thought was destined to be demolished.

In February 2018, the “X” of Death was spotted on the building, a red X in a square signaling that utilities had been disconnected. The ‘branding’ raised a lot of concern due to the 4,000 sq.ft. structure being located in one of Buffalo’s most architecturally interesting blocks. In this case, it was a buckling mansard roof and crumbling chimney that was most concerning for the West Village Historic District property. At the time, the Israeli owner, Efraim Ullman, was seeking $700,000 for the property, due to its prime location.

But back taxes caught up with him and the property was finally sold at an in-rem auction in 2018 to Rochester resident Peter Faris for $32,000. Faris pulled a permit for a new roof in September with an estimated cost of $70,000 according to City records. While there have been no permits issued for interior renovations, the building’s short-term future looks secure.