Construction Watch: 15 Allen

Work continues on a mixed-use building across from the medical school. Allentown II Apartments is a new building at 15 Allen Street that will bring apartments and retail space to the eastern end of Allen.

Due to conditions placed on the project by the Preservation Board, portions of the front façade of the now-demolished building on the property will be reinstalled as part of the project.

The new building will contain ten apartments, ground floor commercial space, and one of the funkiest stairways in the city (bottom image). Tan fiber cement panels are proposed to match the rebuilt front facade- up to the level of the demolished building along the east façade and for just a portion of the west facade. The balance of the contemporary addition will be gray.

Huamei Wang is developing the building and Adam Sokol of ASAP is architect.