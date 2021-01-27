‘Change for Change’ is underway, in support of Buffalo Go Green

Did you ever consider what a worthy organization would do with your loose change? You know, the change that ends up in your pockets at the end of the day, or in your car’s cup holders, or even in your couch.

Knowing that a lot of people tend to mindlessly forget about their change, Buffalo Go Green (BGG) has teamed up with The Lexington Co-Op (both locations) to help people keep better track of their quarters, dimes, nickels, by helping put them to good use. And for those who are feeling especially generous… chipping in an extra dollar goes a long way!

In the case of BGG, the change would help the organization to operate at a level that would allow it to do the most good in the community.

And if you’re looking for a good example of the types of ‘good deeds ‘ that BGG is able to muster, especially when it comes to COVID-19 relief, then here’s some refreshing news from Marilyn Rodgers, Program/Donor Services Director:

During 2020, Buffalo Go Green (BGG) distributed over $100,000 of fresh fruit and veggies to those underserved on Buffalo’s East Side between June – September (COVID Relief) – without any funding except for the boxes of food. We produced a rallying of organizations such as Peacemakers, Buffalo Urban League, Healthy Corner Store Initiative, common councilmembers, and volunteers from our Board and UB (and many more), to assist with the distribution. We are also in the launch time of our Capital Campaign to build the first of its kind Holistic Wellness Center as part of the Bailey Green Initiative. And, there’s so much more.

The Change for Change event kicked off this past Sunday, and will go until February 20, 2021. That gives us all plenty of time to throw a few coins their way, to help out with the ongoing relief efforts. After all, it’s what Buffalo does so well – helping out others whenever we can, especially when it comes down to creative (and effortless) ways to affect positive change in our communities.

For additional information, visit buffalogogreen.org.