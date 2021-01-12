Bills Mafia Superfan delights Fans in Downtown Buffalo with his Custom RC Vehicle

When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, fans (and their rides) come in all forms. Just yesterday, as I was walking down Main Street, I came across Justin Mapps, a self-professed diehard Bills’ fan, who came up with a clever way to rally behind the team that he loves. Justin, remote control in hand, was walking alongside his customized RC Bills vehicle. It was truly a sight to behold, not just for me, but for everyone else that happened upon the helmet-adorned pickup truck.

I asked Justin about the vehicle, which was streaming motivational music via his phone using wireless Bluetooth. “The hardest thing about this was waiting for the parts to come in,” he told me. “Because of COVID, everything takes a lot longer. I’ve been working on this for about 6 months now – there’s even a Bills Mafia license plate. Every time we beat a team, I add their helmet to the back. I don’t add the helmets until after we win, so I don’t jinx the Bills.” He is currently awaiting the arrival of a Colts helmet.

Justin told me that aside from proselytizing his beloved team, he’s also hoping that someone will help get him to one of the games. “I’m totally out of luck right now,” he told me. “It’s impossible to get a ticket, so I’m just doing what I can – I have some Bills songs that the vehicle plays… everyone loves it and thinks it’s a lot of fun when they see it coming down the sidewalk. I get a lot of smiles, and people shouting, ‘Go Bills!'”

It’s a shot in the dark, but if anyone has a way to get this superfan into a game, his digits are 716-431-0985. In the meantime, keep a lookout for Justin as he roams downtown Buffalo, spreading the good word about a team that could… go… all… the… way!