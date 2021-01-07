Big Reveal: 315 Ship Canal Parkway

Sonwil Distribution Center has applied to construct a second large warehouse in the Lakeside Commerce Park. The nearly 330,000 building will be located south of a 312,590 sq.ft building it constructed in the business park in 2008. Sonwil owns 55 acres along Ship Canal Parkway east of the Union Ship Canal.

Details from the project application:

The new 329,405 sq.ft. facility will be constructed adjacent to the existing facility. The new building will include thirty truck docks, 12 freight car docks, support staff offices and two trucking personnel lounges with lavatories. The exterior façade will be constructed of a structural steel support system, with precast concrete and metal panels for cladding.

Sonwil Distribution Center is a third-party warehouse services provider operating over two million square feet of warehouse space nationwide with facilities in Buffalo, Depew, West Seneca and Cheektowaga. The company also operates warehouses in Dunkirk, Elmira, New Jersey, Reno, Atlanta, and Arlington, Texas.

The Krog Group will oversee the construction that is targeted to begin this spring and be completed early next year. The Planning Board will be reviewing the project at its Monday meeting.