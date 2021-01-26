Back on Track: Turn Up The Night (80’s Hair Band) Filming Resumes in Buffalo

A couple of years back, I posted on the efforts of Rick Masi, Executive Producer of the 80’s hard rock/hair metal band film, Turn Up The Night, being filmed in Buffalo. At the time, film production was ramping up, but the project hit a “hiatus” when the pandemic struck. Now, as we can finally see a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel, it appears as if Masi is finally getting the production schedule back on track.

“We just had an exciting release of an original hair metal song – it’s the first big peek at the movie for the public,” said Masi. “It’s a song called ‘The Only’ and it features members of Buffalo’s very own Nerds Gone Wild, along with Kevin Sampson and The Night Shift.

‘Turn Up the Night’ is a film about the rise and fall of 80’s hard rock/hair metal band, Boy Elroy.

“We’re super excited – we think it is going to have a hell of a response. It all coincides with the launch of a fundraising effort to finish the production and move us past the delay hurdles of 2020.”

The band was created for the film, featuring an original soundtrack of "new" 80's music.

To follow the ongoing efforts of Masi and his production team (Masi Posse Productions), there is a Facebook page that has been set up.