Also on Grant: Amazing Transformation at 398

A striking renovation project is wrapping up at the corner of Grant Street and Garner Avenue. Asplundh Properties LLC is putting the finishing touches on 398 Grant Street, a two-story, mixed-use building that was in serious disrepair. The project was awarded a $115,000 grant from the first round of the Better Buffalo Fund in 2015.

The cornerstone project contains two apartments, space for a café or retail store, and office space.  Westminster Economic Development Initiative was the pass-through recipient for the Buffalo Billion initiative funding.  Eco_logic Studio designed the project.

