Adventures in (live) Art… @ Tops Friendly Market?

Live art pop-ups have been around for a while. Typically, you can find them at art studios, festivals, and small shops. The pop-up exercise is not only good for the artists, it’s good for the shops because of the added foot traffic which equates to elevated sales. It’s also a great community-building endeavor that ensures that our creative residents have plenty of places to show their works, especially during uncertain times (pandemics would be a good example).

Artist Jeremy Miklas (Vivid Buffalo) is a guy who is always looking at different ways to get himself (and other local artists) better exposure through imaginative opportunities. From hosting ‘paint nights’ to painting murals, it’s always interesting to see what he’s got up his colorful sleeves.

This time, Miklas has pulled a rabbit out of his hat. He recently approached Tops Markets about carrying some of his apparel, and while the supermarket was not interested in that type of relationship, Miklas was not deterred. An idea was hatched that Tops would provide space for live artist pop-ups, which turned out to be a more favorable concept for all parties involved.

“My wife, Angela actually made the connection,” said Miklas, when I asked him who came up with the concept. “A friend of mine introduced us to the manager of the Tops on Elmwood, John Sodaro. He agreed to let me paint there as a ‘trial run’ during the holidays – a holiday pop up concert the week of Christmas with guitarist Michael Hund – and then again on December 31. Now, we want do this monthly, and hope to make it a regular thing. The pop-up location is inside the Elmwood location, near the SPoT coffee kiosk. I love that the ‘spot’ we are creating is in the produce department. Along with myself, artists Chris Piontkowski and Elissa Harper will be showcasing their works this coming Saturday and Sunday, January 30-31 (9am-5pm). I will be auctioning off the 16’x20″ ‘Buffalo NY Spirit’ painting that I painted at Tops during the holidays (see lead image). A portion of sales (artwork and merchandise) will be going to local charities. The theme will be ‘Buffalo NY Spirit.’

When I told Miklas that I was surprised that Tops agreed to this seemingly farfetched arrangement, he agreed. It’s not everyday that a large corporation is willing to work with the local art community on such a level. I am of the belief that this sort of community engagement will ultimately help Tops as much as it will benefit the artists. After all, we tend to look at larger corporations as entities that are not approachable and not community-driven. In this case, there is a humanizing element that demonstrates that Tops is a community player and partner… and that’s the way it should be, especially considering the company’s WNY roots.