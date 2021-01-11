Urban Roots and MAP Growing Green | 2021 Spring Gardening Seminars

This past week, Urban Roots Cooperative Garden Market held its first 2021 Spring Gardening Seminar – raising backyard chickens. These seminars, usually hosted live, are now being held virtually, of course. With that in mind, there’s an incredibly wide array of gardening topics to explore, from herbal medicinals to organic disease and pest management. There are even a couple of in-person classes (held outside in the spring) that sound like a lot of fun, including urban foraging.

Registration is now open for all of the free seminars, which are being sponsored by MAP Growing Green, Grassroots Gardens of WNY, and Urban Roots. Everyone is invited to tune in, no matter their gardening abilities.

Space is limited and registration is required.

For those that missed out on the virtual chicken raising seminar, be sure to check out this BRTV episode that shows just how fun it can be, not to mention productive… and rewarding for those who enjoy an occasional fresh omelet. And be sure to check in with Urban Roots on occasion, to keep up to date with all of their seminars, so that you don’t miss out on any of their informative gardening and backyard adventures.

Lead photo by Cathy VanHeest