X- Country Skiing is the Ultimate Social Distancing Winter Activity

The recreational activity of X- country skiing is going to be a breath of fresh air this winter. With so many businesses closed, there’s not a lot to go out and do, other than walk around the block. But even walking around the block can be tough, as the sidewalks turn slushy and icy.

This past weekend, it was refreshing to see so many people out enjoying themselves at Delaware Park. While the sledding hill was abuzz with families eager to bomb down the snowy terrain, the paths and valleys were occupied by x-country skiers (and snowshoers).

Touted as “This winter’s coolest activity” by The Wall Street Journal, x-country skiing appears to finally being enjoying a brighter spotlight, partially due to the pandemic. As more people are looking for ways to enjoy themselves close to home, in the Great Outdoors, while getting some exercise at the same time, this oft-overlooked recreational activity is becoming a big hit once again.

A quick search online to BuffaloNordic.org pulled up a treasure trove of x-country skiing locations in WNY. For those who want to do a little traveling, a day trip per se, this list is indispensable. From nature preserves to groomed tracks at golf courses, there are plenty of options to choose from, including numerous destinations that you probably never heard of, or considered. From trails to loops, it looks as if WNY is really a x-country skier’s paradise.

Now, it’s time to dust off those skis, or buy a new set if you’re new to the growing trend. Or consider purchasing a pair of snowshoes if you want to explore places that might not be as conducive to maneuvering with x-country skis. Either way, this is the perfect year to get out into the wilderness, which is considered the ultimate social distancing.

Also, consider becoming a member of the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club for group activities, tips, trips, lessons, and other valuable information and benefits pertaining to x-country skiing in WNY.

Hat tip to Byrncliff Golf Resort for passing along the link to the Wall Street Journal article – the resort offers 12 miles of groomed tracks, night skiing, affordable XC skiing, a hotel bar, and restaurant. The resort was recently mentioned in a TripSavvy post – The 10 Best Places to Go Cross-Country Skiing in New York State.

Lead image: Delaware Park