What do your Olmsted Parks mean to you?

The Olmsted Parks Conservancy has released a video that showcases many of the reasons why the parks are so integral to our day to day lives. In 2020, I spent more time in our parks than any other year. I can’t imagine trying to get through the pandemic without having access to the Olmsted parks, each of which is truly unique.

Hopefully, in coming years, we will see the reconnection of Delaware Park in ways that it was always meant to be. The people have spoken – it’s time to reunite our city, by stitching the park back together.

Now that we have witnessed the critical importance of these crucial outdoor spaces, we must address the need for a united Delaware Park (currently divided by the 198 expressway), as well as the restoration of Humboldt Parkway (currently the Kensington Expressway – known as “The Scar”), which would reconnect Delaware Park with MLKPark.

The time is now.

To get a better sense of what the Olmsted Parks mean to people, be sure to check out this timely video that showcases the parks, and the people that inhabit them. And if you like what you see, be sure to support the parks… click here to see how you can help.

 

