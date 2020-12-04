Buffalo professional sports enthusiast Jeff Dahlberg has written a book that changes the course of history… Buffalo sports history that is. Of course this is all hypothetical, but at the same time, these are questions, and exploratory scenarios, that many of us have pondered, over and over.

In the book, titled “We All Just Bought A Team: The Biggest What-Ifs in Buffalo Sports History,” Dahlberg recounts responses from different sports nuts and personalities, who have all contemplated different outcomes. Three of the obvious theories posed are:

What If Terry and Kim Pegula Didn’t Buy the Buffalo Bills?

What If The Buffalo Bills Won Super Bowl XXV?

What If The NHL Had Disallowed Brett Hull’s Goal in Game 6 of the 1999 Stanley Cup Finals?

Yes, those are some of the big Buffalo “what-ifs” that have not only been pondered, they have been debated incessantly. Now Dahlberg is analyzing how the teams and the city might have changed, if those memorable moments in time were somehow altered.

When asked what his “aha moment” was – what triggered him to publish his queries and findings – he answered, “When I read other sports what-ifs books and nobody mentioned Buffalo. We have some of the best sports what-if stories, including Wide Right, No Goal, the McEichel Tank, the Spin of the Wheel, the Pegulas buying both major sports teams, and many more. Nobody else was stepping up to the plate, so I contacted local sportswriters, authors, historians, bloggers and commentators to get their take on some of these what-if topics, then combined them with a little historical background into a book. The title ‘We All Just Bought a Team’ is, of course, from Terry Pegula’s famous quote when he and his wife Kim purchased the Bills from Ralph Wilson’s estate in 2014, ‘We all just bought a team, our team, the Buffalo Bills.'”

