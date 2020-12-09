Virtual Nerd Night with Melissa Campbell

For years, I’ve been following the artistic and cultural pursuits of Melissa Campbell, including her Great Töad Oxygen Bar and her Hoopathons. Needless to say, Melissa is always staying busy, coming up with the next best dance, hoop routine, paint project, pop up… and now she’s debuting The Vinyasa Game as a nerdy yoga game that allows everyone to safely participate from home… by visiting MelScamp online. The new virtual routine is part of Melissa’s ongoing Nerd Night series.

Tell us about this new “nerd out” night?

Combining the powers of yogis, gamers and artists to gather for a night of nerding out. Debuting The Vinyasa Game as a nerdy yoga game with interactive ways to engage and learn about yoga.

Who should attend?

It’s great for someone who has never done a yoga class in their life to those who have been practicing most of their life. We will draw cards to create a dynamic yoga flow sequence with asanas, qigongs, and some wild cards. The sequence that is determined in the game, will be the class led the next day during the Twitch Yogathon (learn more on Facebook). It will be fun to see how it all turns out amid 10 hours of straight yoga.

Twitch?

Twitch is a live streaming platform primarily used by gamers. There are also many artists, musicians, makers, dancers, and fitness streamers with talk shows, podcasts, virtual tours and all kinds of art creation. It reminds me of the Infringement Festival. People are infringing every day on Twitch! The foundation of the platform is all about gaming so its fun and interactive for the viewers in the chat and on screen.

When did you tune into the virtual scene?

I began streaming my yoga classes on Twitch by the end of March as lockdown became a reality. It was a way for me to hold time and space with my students but also served as a way for me to have some sort of order in my life amid so much uncertainty. It wasn’t until I joined the Twitch Satsang in September that I realized what an amazing, supportive fitness community exists on Twitch, and its world wide. I will be participating in my 3rd Yogathon on Dec 17th. I am so excited to have the audience help develop the offering during Nerd Night!

It’s more important than ever to offer people creative ways to fill their spare time, right?

My history of hosting events goes back to 2008 in a space on Elmwood Ave that has since been knocked down and transformed. We hosted Nobody’s Nerd Night with an open mic, and plenty of board games and video games. It was my honor to hold space for so many creative pursuits. I’m opening up my space again (virtually) to get the good energy moving and serve to connect humans together.

Nerd Night

Wednesday December 16th at 7pm est / 4pm pst / 1am gmt

Virtual: www.twitch.tv/melscamp

Schedule:

Twitch Social Yoga

9am est Tuesday & Thursday

11am est Monday & Wednesday

Zoom Yoga

6pm Mondays

4:30pm Tuesdays (starting in January)

Reserve your spot on Eventbrite