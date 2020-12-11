The ‘Letters to Santa’ Mailbox – North Buffalo and North Pole Rally Together for the Children

In order to make the holiday season more special and memorable, a number of North Buffalo parents got together and came up withe the idea to set up a “Santa’s mailbox,” where children could officially drop off their wishlist letters. The mailbox is in place to send the message that Christmas, and other holiday rites and rituals, are not canceled in 2020.

Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto, and Judy Porto, president of the Hertel Business Association, worked with Santa to make sure that the mailbox made its way to North Buffalo, located right next to the brilliantly lit ornamental tree.

“Many kids have already dropped off their letters, and from what I understand, Santa is very pleased with all of the responses,” said Feroleto. “Santa told us that the letters have been super cute, and a lot of fun to read. This has become such a wonderful addition to the street, and to the holiday season.”

“We’re very excited about Santa’s mailbox,” added Porto. “It’s a great addition to the street, and to the many businesses that are still open and celebrating the holidays, while taking all of the necessary precautions. Last week, Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted atop their sleigh on the streets of North Buffalo, and we have heard that they will be coming back on December 18. We also hear that the Grinch is out and about – there’s so much to see and do… we hope that everyone comes out and enjoys all of the fun.”