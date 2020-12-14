Tacos, Community & Beer (TCB) coming to Lancaster Square

TM Montante Development is taking care of business, with news that Tacos, Community & Beer (TCB) will be opening at 1275 Delaware Avenue at Lancaster Square.

Back in July I toured the site, and was especially interested to hear that a restaurant would one day be located within the building, along with a high profile patio along Delaware Avenue. At the time, the developer was in talks with a restaurant tenant – now, the cat is out of the bag, with news that TCB will bow be occupying the space, while serving up gourmet tacos, craft beer, and cocktails.

This will be TCB’s restaurant’s first location to open in the city of Buffalo. Their original location is on Transit Road in East Amherst.

“We knew as soon as we stepped onto the 1275 Delaware site that this was going to be the perfect location to bring TCB to Buffalo,” said TCB co-owner Jon McKissock, who operates the taqueria along with his business partner Justin Randaccio. “We got an awesome sense of community looking up and down Delaware Avenue. We can’t wait to be a part of it and bring the TCB experience to Buffalo in this fantastic new location!”

Work is currently in full swing, to restore the circa-1958 mid-century modern, mixed-use building, which will proudly showcase the 1,000 square foot restaurant as a food and drink destination with dining room and full bar, as well as the front patio.

1275 Delaware is being developed by TM Montante Development and is a 6-story, approximately 50,000 sq. ft. mixed-use project consisting of retail on the ground floor, with 33 market-rate apartments above.

“TCB is a strong and emerging brand and their presence at this location, and especially a spacious outdoor patio, is going to help create some much needed vibrancy and foot traffic in this iconic neighborhood,” said Dan Crowther, Project Manager, TM Montante Development. “Bringing in TCB is a significant step forward for the development of 1275 Delaware and it will create some significant momentum in our efforts to bring other commercial tenants to this location and to Lancaster Square.”

TCB owners pointed to Gates Circle, the Olmsted Parkways, historic Delaware Avenue, the highly anticipated Lancaster Square campus, and proximity to Elmwood Avenue as key draws to the site.

Of course, restaurant owners are anticipating a post-covid boom, similar to the end 0f Prohibition, once everything returns to the new normal. At that time, TCB will be perfectly positioned to establish itself as a growing sensation in the WNY restaurant scene, especially with the advantage of a new build-out and adjoining patio.

TCB anticipates a grand opening in Spring 2021 and will be open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.

Visit website | See food menu | See drink menu | See beer list