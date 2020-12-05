SOUNDCHECK: Free Music Party

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. Welcome back to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to our spot to perform.

Our musical guest tonight is Free Music Party. The group performed a set including a mosh of rap and vocal harmony that’ll hit you right in the feels.

Free Music Party’s Instagram: @freemusicparty

