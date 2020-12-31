Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

#SOUNDCHECK: New Year’s Eve 2020 Mixtape

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. SOUNDCHECK: where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Soundcheck is our series of weekly intimate live music sets performed by a curated selection of local artists, recorded in the lobby of The Market Arcade building, also home of Buffalo Rising’s office. We celebrate local diversity and authenticity by featuring the best music our city has to offer, across genres like alt-rock, classical, hip-hop, R&B, Folk, Gospel, Country, etc.

A big thank you to Evans Bank for helping to make this series possible, especially during the past year, where music has played such a necessary and important role in getting us through everything that has happened.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite performances from the past year and it’s our earnest hope that as you ring in the new year, you’ll listen to these local artists on our “2020 mixtape.”

Click the link below to listen and cast to any device.

Playlist:

Below is the 2020 mixtape playlist which includes links to the artist’s Instagram and YouTube (where available). We encourage you to check them out.

  1. Hot 4 U by Smug | @smug_theband
  2. Most Days by Free Music Party | @freemusicparty
  3. Finale by Mile High Muzik | @milehighmuzik
  4. Lift You Up by Trever Stribing | @treverstribing
  5. Sex Questions by Hotel Etiquette | @hoteletiquette
  6. Over by Girl Crush feat. Sara Rogers | @rarasogers and Cortney Chyme | @cortneychyme
  7. Play it Cool by Dallas Greene | @dallasgreenemusic
  8. Don’t Change by KatMaz | @katmazmusic
  9. La Vida Que Me Da by Saranaide | @saranaidemusic
  10. Midnight with Molly by Johnny Hart and The Mess | @jhatm_bflo
  11. Canadian Ships by Jae Skeeze | @jaeskeese
  12. Lazy Dazing by The Burkharts | @theburkhartsmusic
  13. Unstoppable by Maya By Name | @mayabyname
  14. Savior Guide Us by Elder Henry Reed | @henryv.reed
  15. The Meadows by Wild Once | @wildonceny
  16. Life is a Joke by John Daniels Band | @johndanielsband
  17. Highball by Carina and The Six String Preacher | @carinaandthesixstringpreacher
  18. Lifeforce by Ex-Pat | @ex.pat
  19. Lipstick by Kimera Lattimore | @thekimera
  20. Dublin for Viola by Buffalo Chamber Players | @buffalochamberplayers
Written by Charles Skowronski
Photography and Edited by Devin Chavanne
Audio by Bryant Toney, ToneyBoi Music
Produced by George Johnson and Devin Chavanne

