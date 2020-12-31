SOUNDCHECK: New Year’s Eve 2020 Mixtape

Just because there aren’t concerts right now, doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy live music. SOUNDCHECK: where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. Special thanks to Series Sponsor, Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York.

Soundcheck is our series of weekly intimate live music sets performed by a curated selection of local artists, recorded in the lobby of The Market Arcade building, also home of Buffalo Rising’s office. We celebrate local diversity and authenticity by featuring the best music our city has to offer, across genres like alt-rock, classical, hip-hop, R&B, Folk, Gospel, Country, etc.

A big thank you to Evans Bank for helping to make this series possible, especially during the past year, where music has played such a necessary and important role in getting us through everything that has happened.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite performances from the past year and it’s our earnest hope that as you ring in the new year, you’ll listen to these local artists on our “2020 mixtape.”

Click the link below to listen and cast to any device.

Playlist:

Below is the 2020 mixtape playlist which includes links to the artist’s Instagram and YouTube (where available). We encourage you to check them out.

Written by Charles Skowronski

Photography and Edited by Devin Chavanne

Audio by Bryant Toney, ToneyBoi Music

Produced by George Johnson and Devin Chavanne