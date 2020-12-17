Robby (Takac) Claus to live stream a sing-along to benefit Music is Art

As a fun way to get us all into the spirit of the holidays, Robby Takac, bassist for the Goo Goo Dolls, will be making a special virtual live appearance on Friday, December 18. But instead of addressing his fans as a rock ‘n’ roller, Takac will be in character as “Robby Claus.”

Robby Claus invites all of us to sing along with him on this very special evening. The performance coincides with the release of the Goo Goo Dolls’ Christmas album, “It’s Christmas All Over.”

Fans of The Goos, Takac, and Robby Claus, can tune in to the web platform Stage It at 7:00pm EST for a 30 minute show. Of course this is an all ages show, where the little ones are invited to join in the frivolity.

Now that the Autumn Leaves have transitioned to snow, and Better Days are ahead, it’s time to Slide on over and sing along with the guy whose Name is synonymous with the Music and Art in Buffalo.

The live performance is Robby Claus’s way to give back to the WNY community – any donations made during the show will be directed towards Takac’s beloved charity, Music is Art (MiA). And the five supporters who make the most donations during the event will receive a “one of a kind autographed Goo Goo Dolls memorabilia,” from Robby himself.

To partake in all of the fun, visit stageit.com/Robby_Takac/92368 at the specified time.