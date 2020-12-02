Passport to the World Club launches Holiday Cooking Program for Families

In recent years, there has been a growing trend that sees younger and younger children cooking at home. Aside from cooking more, these youngsters are getting more adventurous with the ingredients that they are using, and recipes that they are following.

For families that are looking to get their kids more in tune with the international world of cooking, the Passport to the World Club (PWC), a local Western New York cooking program for children, has created a fabulous cooking program that will bring out the Marcus Samuelsson in everyone… or the Cat Cora… or even the Marika Hanbury Tenison.

Now, for the holidays, PWC has announced that it will be running Holidays Around the World – a virtual cooking camp that takes place throughout the month of December. This cooking camp is the perfect way to keep the kiddos busy in the kitchen, while being productive at the same time. The classes will teach aspiring chefs (and their families) about culturally significant holiday meals, by cooking and baking traditional dishes from Italy, Ireland, Syria, Denmark, and the USA.

The cooking series is the perfect way for families to spend more bonding time together, in a learning environment that will produce some delicious results. The lessons will be taught by some of Buffalo’s most regarded chefs, including Jill Gedra and Patti Green, as well as some internationally renowned cooking personalities.

Patti Green states, “In light of everything going on in the world, the Passport to the World Club virtual cooking program was created to teach children lifestyle skills, the importance of nutrition and cooking basics. The program allows children to travel the world through their taste buds as they discover other cultures, flavors, and foods!”

Families can choose to participate in one of the classes or purchase access to all of them. To learn more, and to sign up, visit www.passporttotheworldclub.com.

All classes will be filmed at the Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum.

Lead image: Photo by Annie Spratt