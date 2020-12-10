On the Market: 38 North Street

The former home of Bryant & Stratton College in Allentown is for sale. CBRE has the nearly 34,000 sq.ft., three-story building listed at $1.975 million. Plaza Group has owned the property since 2001.

From the Listing:

This 33,849 SF former school building is available for purchase at the corner of North and N. Pearl Street in Allentown, just a few blocks west of Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Within walking distance of numerous public transportation options, this Georgian Revival building offers great redevelopment options based on transit oriented design principles. Recent investments in the neighborhood include Nineteen North, a 39-unit luxury apartment building, and 14 North, an 11-unit residential building.

Bryant & Stratton moved to downtown’s Lafayette Court in 1998 and recently relocated to 110 Broadway.

Get Connected: CBRE, 716.855.3700