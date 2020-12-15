NYSCA/NYFA Artist as Entrepreneur 2021 Program

Arts Services Inc. (ASI) is excited to partner with the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) to bring the popular NYSCA/NYFA Artist as Entrepreneur program back to Western New York in March 2021. This professional development program will be presented free of charge to selected participants.

The NYSCA/NYFA Artist as Entrepreneur Program is an intensive, multi-day professional development program that delves into the fundamental principles of sustainability in the arts. Featured topics will include strategic planning, finance, law, marketing, and fundraising, with additional material drawn from NYFA’s popular textbook The Profitable Artist (Allworth Press, 2018). The program includes a blend of workshops, discussions, and breakout groups. Participants will work through a flexible and dynamic “action plan,” and other entrepreneurial tools that provide a blueprint for their practice or specific projects. Content will be customized in light of the current challenges artists are facing, and will be presented with this perspective in mind.

Artists of all disciplines (Visual, Multidisciplinary, Performing, Literary, Interdisciplinary, Social Practice, Folk and Traditional, Film, Video and New Media) and career stages, including college students, are encouraged to apply. Those interested in attending are required to apply; participants will be selected through a panel review process.

Program Dates

Thursday, March 11, 2021 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST

Overview of Artist As Entrepreneur and Participant Introductions

Friday-Sunday, March 12-14, 2021 10 AM – 4:00 PM EST Daily

Three-Day Intensive includes :

Workshops and panels on strategic planning, marketing, finance, art law, and fundraising.

A work sample review based on each artist’s application submission to the program.

Individual presentations of action plans in small groups to close the program.

The dates listed above are for an in-person program, location TBA. The Artist as Entrepreneur will be moved online and conducted over two weekends (March 13-14 and March 20-21, 2021) if it cannot safely be held in person due to the pandemic and in accordance with local and state health guidelines.

Attendance is mandatory for all sessions. Please check your calendar before applying.

How to Apply

Apply online here via Submittable*

*First-time users will need to register with Submittable to access the application portal.

Applications are being accepted through Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.

Eligibility

Artists 18 and over in all disciplines and career stages, including college students.

Artists living and working in New York State, with priority given to artists in Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Guidelines

For the application, you will need to provide :

Your long term goals and why you are interested in applying to this program

A narrative bio of your professional career

A link to your website or online presence

Work samples with the work statement and the description

All applicants will be notified of their acceptance on or before Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Questions regarding the application process : Contact NYFA and include “ASI” in the subject line.

To request an accommodation or assistance in applying, please email Learning@nyfa.org. We ask that requests for accommodation be made as soon as possible or by January 27, 2021 to allow adequate time for staff to support you in submitting an application before the deadline.

Lead image photo credit: Ally Spongr