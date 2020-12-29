National Grid’s Streetlight Conversion Program

“Visually, LEDs produce a distinctly whiter, brighter light compared to the yellow hue cast by traditional high-pressure sodium lights,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “When working with us, municipalities often consider this difference when specifying which lights are to be converted, particularly in situations where LED and high -pressure sodium streetlights may be on the same street or in close proximity. This program is among the many ways we are working to deliver the clean energy future for our customers.”

National Grid has returned more than $2 million in energy efficiency incentives to qualified municipalities that participated in the company’s Streetlight Conversion program.

Since initially launching its LED Streetlight Conversion Program in 2017, National Grid has converted 40,000 traditional high-pressure sodium streetlight fixtures to LED. And the hope is that more of the company’s upstate New York municipal and governmental streetlight customers will buy into the program.

David Bertola, Corporate Affairs at National Grid, told me that the City of Lackawanna program was just one of a handful that the company has conducted. The Town of Batavia participated in 2017, and more recently the company arranged something similar with Olean, NY. To date, North Tonawanda was the largest project in WNY, and the City of Lackawanna was the largest in Erie County. Currently, the City of Buffalo is in the midst of a streetlight audit, and continues to talk to National Grid. If/when the time comes, the City would have the option of purchasing the LED lights and running them in-house (the State could offset the costs), or National Grid could own and operate the lights, which would mean that they would also handle the maintenance. The street light programs vary from municipality to municipality – there are numerous implementation options, according to Bertola.