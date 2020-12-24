More Apartments Planned for Grote Street

McGuire Development is planning to convert a former North Buffalo machine shop into loft apartments. MCG Real Estate Holdings LLC finalized its $794,054 purchase of 315 Grote Street yesterday. 315 Grote Street LLC was the seller. The two-story, 31,739 sq.ft. building is the former home of Buerk Tool which closed earlier this year. Business First reports McGuire is planning 33 apartments for the site.
The property is located across the street from Rocco Termini’s Houk Lofts which includes 22 apartments and commercial space. The site is also around the corner from multiple Termini projects along Chandler Street. One block to the east, Nidus Development is finishing up the conversion of the former Pierce Arrow complex’s administrative building at 1695 Elmwood Avenue into 105 loft apartments and a 100-seat restaurant.