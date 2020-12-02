Local Matters | A weekly guide to unique gifts, experiences, and adventures

Buffalo Rising’s newly launched dining and shopping guide, Local Matters, will be published Wednesday’s in December as a way to introduce and reacquaint readers with special merchants and timely suggestions for those seeking the best local products and experiences.

As 2020 draws to a close, Alleyway Theatre offers us a chance to enjoy a theatrical tradition from the comfort of our homes, surrounded by our loved ones. In what has now become an annual tradition, Alleyway Theatre presents Charles Dickens eponymous classic “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play” special radio adaptation by Neal Radice.

Streaming now through December 31, you will get to enjoy this amazing play for $20. You will be able to stream this as often as you like through the end of December. The ticket price also includes a look back at 38 years of “A Christmas Carol” at the Alleyway as well as a link to enjoy your favorite Alleyway Carolers.

1 Curtain up Alley, Buffalo NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Buy tickets

We all love to spoil our pets and make sure they have the best possible life with us. Elmwood Pet has been providing for Buffalo’s animals since 1948 and will continue to do so now, during this very strange time in all of our lives. Elmwood Pet offers brands like Purevita, Blue Buffalo and Nutrimax to make sure your pet is getting the best food. They also offer a large variety of toys, treats and anything you could possibly need to make your fur baby happy. In the interest of everyone’s safety, they are currently running the store on the sidewalk, via the phone and online. They also offer gift cards which make the perfect stocking stuffer.

706 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo NY, 14222 | 716-883-1377

Hours: Mon-Fri: 10am to 6pm, Sat: 10am to 5pm, Sun: 10am to 4pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Our homes are an extension of who we are. We express who we are, our personality, through the pieces we choose to display or as furniture. Mimo Decor brings a unique combination of vintage and modern design to everything they sell.

Mimo Decor is a furniture and design venture established in 2017 by father-daughter partners Joe and Jessica Buscaglia. Joe manages all in-house furniture projects. Each piece is considered and treated in scale – from light retouch and reconditioning to full-on refinishing, restructuring, and total rebuild. When rehabbing to original condition is not an option, customization is often the final recourse in rescuing a piece from future death. Jessica heads up the retail and design services at Mimo. Her degree in art history forced her interests slightly elsewhere and has been collecting, envisioning, and designing for interiors spaces.

In addition to their large collection of furniture and home decor, Mimo offers consultation and design services as well as furniture refinishing, repair and rental. Not sure what to get, they offer gift cards as well.

1251 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-0727

Hours: Mon-Wed: By appointment, Thurs-Sat: 11am-7pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram

OLD SCHOOL. THE REAL DEAL. BUFFALO PIZZA AT ITS FINEST.

Picasso’s Pizza has been one of our premier pizzerias for years. Western New York roots were planted in 1915, when their grandpa Fioravante and his family arrived in Buffalo from their native Naples, Italy. It was not popular to be an immigrant at that time. He got a job as a laborer installing streetcar tracks, and endured many a taunt from co-workers. As the jabs continued, Grandpa decided he would never work for anyone but himself again. He and his wife Maria began making Italian cookies, pastries, candies, and pizza out of their home, to be sold in local stores and on the streets. As their family grew to eight sons and three daughters, a larger house was purchased on Seneca Street, and a small storefront was added to sell grandpa‘s treats.

Today, third and fourth generations are still making pizza. After all of these years, they’ve held onto their grandpa’s values of quality and service, not to mention the original recipes for his dough and sauce. To this day, we even hand-cut all of our pepperoni. Picasso’s offers both takeout and delivery and their gift cards are the perfect stocking stuffer.

Because it’s not just a slogan, we really are Buffalo pizza.

SALUTE! GO BILLS!

6812 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY | 716-631-022

Hours: Sun–Thurs: 11AM–9PM, Fri–Sat: 11AM–10PM

2193 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY | 716-668-1111

Hours: Sun–Thurs: 11AM–9PM, Fri–Sat: 11AM–10PM

5413 Broadway St, Lancaster, NY | 716-684-4404

Hours: Sun–Thurs: 11AM–9PM, Fri–Sat: 11AM–10PM

4154 McKinley Parkway #1000, Blasdell, NY | 716-202-1313

Hours: Sun–Thurs: 11AM–9PM, Fri–Sat: 11AM–10PM

Website | Facebook | Instagram

One of the great things about living in Western New York is we have such a rich history. WNY Heritage Press is an award winning quarterly publication and ever-expanding website that provides context and perspective to Buffalo’s ongoing renaissance. Their mission is to foster a pride of place through the knowledge and appreciation of the art, architecture and history of Western New York.

“Buffalo and the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918” By Christopher Romanchock—includes downloadable pdf.

CLICK HERE TO READ.

For nearly 25 years, WNY Heritage has been delivering their brand of authoritative, yet accessible, storytelling on a variety of topics including The Skyway, The Central Wharf, The BPO, the Buffalo Bills and The 1918 Influenza Pandemic. Each story comes with lavish illustrations, many of which have not been published before. In addition to the quarterly magazine and website, Western New York Heritage also publishes a variety of works on other regional topics, from history to architecture to sports—all with the same approach to illustration and readability.

In addition to publishing a beautiful, quarterly magazine, WNY Heritage has a great selection of books, DVDs and photo reprints that will take you a journey into Buffalo’s fascinating history. If you have a history buff in your life, a subscription to WNY Heritage magazine or something from their shop is sure to excite and provide hours of enjoyment!

495 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 | 716-893-4011

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Shop | Subscribe

Local Matters is the name of Buffalo Rising’s parent company.

This guide is a blend of sponsored and editorial content and produced in collaboration with the featured organizations.