Local Matters | A weekly guide to unique gifts, experiences, and adventures

We love our kids to look their best during the holidays. Main + Downing is a boutique children’s apparel store located in the heart of Hamburg. They carry clothes for kids of all ages from newborns on up. They offer a variety of cute outfits that will make your little man or little princess feel special every time they put them on. In addition to clothing, they offer a variety of books, crafts, puzzles and other toys to keep your little one amused and entertained for hours. They also carry a variety of items that make the perfect stocking stuffer like their DIY ornament kit and Christmas craft kits. Gift cards are the perfect gift for parents and expecting parents.

We treat our pets like family because they are. They love us unconditionally. We love to spoil them with treats and toys and of course love. For many of us, our pets helped get us through 2020. What better way to show them how much we love them than getting them something from Buffalo Barkery.

Buffalo Barkery was started in the ‘City of Good Neighbors’ by two animal loving sisters-in-law. They wanted to provide nutritious, homemade biscuits to their pups. All of their dog biscuits are made by hand, in small batches, with human-grade ingredients. Their mission is to provide a hearty and delectable snack, made-to-order, for your four-legged friend. In 2016 they opened their brick and mortar in order to provide their customers with high quality products for cats, dogs and animal lovers. Many are made in the USA.

Buffalo Barkery is a huge supporter of our local shelter, the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter. From bandanas, tote bags, flower buds, t shirts, sweatshirts and organizing an annual fundraiser (Barks at the Brewery) they are constantly brainstorming ways to raise money for the homeless dogs and cats that find themselves at the shelter.

Buffalo Barkery isn’t just a place for dog owners, they cater to cat owners as well. They offer a variety of homemade dog biscuits, like their beef on weck flavored biscuits. If you have a cat, check out Bocce’s Bakery flavored cat treats. Want your dog to show your love for the Bills? We recommend their Bills Knit hat, available for dogs of all sizes. If you have a small dog you want to keep warm, they have a variety of Chilly Dog sweaters. Gift cards make a great stocking stuffer for family members with pets!

Plants were big in 2020. Whether it’s an interest in starting a home vegetable and herb garden, an interest in a certain kind of plant or even rare plants, a lot of us took an interest in horticulture. If you’re looking for something special for that plant enthusiast in your life, Life is Succulent has you covered.

Life is Succulent has a thoughtfully curated collection of easy care houseplants and eco-conscious, plant-based products including garden accessories, bath + body products, jewelry, home décor, and other sustainable gifts. They focus on sourcing a wide variety of healthy plants, along with unique pottery, and love providing you with the knowledge you’ll need to successfully care for your plants. Whether you’re a brand-new plant parent, or an experienced indoor gardener, you are sure to find something here you’ll enjoy. They always strive to partner with Small Businesses, both locally and across the US, that share their same values: Handmade + Small Batch Products, Eco Friendly + Made Using Sustainable Resources, and Social Good + A Portion of Profits Donated to Charitable Causes. Not sure what to get your plant enthusiast, gift cards always make the perfect stocking stuffer.

2020 has been a rough year on all of us. While it’s important to take care of each other, we need to also be sure to take care of ourselves. AURA Salt Cave and Wellness has the tools to help us with this task. AURA salt cave and wellness offers services unique to the alternative health and wellness community. Their focus is on all natural and holistic services for overall well-being of mind, body and spirit. Their mission is to offer a natural, holistic and calm environment where treatments are used to create a safe, drug-free alternative to provide relief and improve overall wellness for all ages. In addition to their Healing Salt Cave® and Halo Room, they offer hand/foot detox, infrared saunas, oxygen bar, facials, massage/cupping, reflexology, reiki and chakra balancing, hypnosis, meditation guidance, past life regression with healing, meditative self-healing, integrative mindfulness strategy sessions, aromatherapy, and other holistic services. They offer individual sessions as well as various classes and events. In addition to these services, their shop offers a variety of foods, teas, bath and body goods and so much more. A gift card makes a great stocking stuffer.

We all love comfort food and no one does it better than The Black Sheep.Award-winning chefs Steve and Ellen Gedra invite you to experience Western New York farm-to-table dining at their intimate space on Buffalo’s West Side. The Black Sheep’s concept revolves around handmade food, and friendly, knowledgeable service. Our local produce and sustainably raised meats inspire our “global nomad” menu, featuring daily seasonal specials. The Black Sheep Bar serves up classic & modern cocktails with the same meticulous attention to local, seasonal ingredients, a beer list featuring rare picks and local brews, and an extensive wine list. So if you are looking for delicious comfort food with an Eastern European flair, you definitely want to check out The Black Sheep! Pick up a gift card to give to a friend or family member so they don’t miss out on this delicious experience.

