Local Matters | A weekly guide to unique gifts, experiences, and adventures

For 22 years, Kegworks has been a staple in Buffalo. Not only do they supply bar-related merchandise to local restaurants and bars, but they now have clients all over. Whether you’re setting up a small bar in your house or looking for just the right ingredient to make your cocktail pop, Kegworks has what you’re looking for. Whiskey drinkers can rejoice at their collection of glasses and decanters and their Fortessa Smoking Box is sure to add a new dimension to your favorite manhattan. In addition, they have a large selection of gifts under $30, like the Fever Tree Gin and Tonic starter kit or Barfly Black Short and Tall shaker tin set. If you are just getting started, they have a staff of knowledgeable professionals who can answer whatever questions you may have. Not sure what to get? You can never go wrong with a gift card!

1460 Military Rd., Buffalo, NY 14217 | 877-636-3673

Website | Facebook | Instagram



For more than 60 years, Hyatt’s has earned a reputation as an innovative, family-owned company that has consistently evolved to meet the changing creative needs of its customers. Headquartered in Buffalo, Hyatt’s is the largest art material retailer between New York City and Chicago. Their representatives have extensive backgrounds in the arts and art products, which makes them a trusted-source for clients across the U.S. As the superior source for artists, architects, sign makers and designers of many disciplines, Hyatt’s proudly describes themselves as “All Things Creative.” Looking for something to keep yourself or your kids occupied and a way for them to creatively express themselves, look no further than Hyatt’s “Try It Box.” These boxes are packed with everything you need to create and have fun doing it. These mystery boxes are full of hand-picked art samples for only $10! Do you have a young artist at home? Pick up one of their Just for Kids Try It Boxes too! Still not sure what to get that artist in your life, gift cards are the perfect gift!

1941 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo NY 14207 | 1-800-234-9288

Hours: Mon-Sat: 10am-7pm, Sun: Closed

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Our choice of eyewear can be one of the first things people notice about us. Whether it’s a pair of glasses needed to correct our vision, a pair of colored contacts or a pair of sunglasses on a bright, sunny day, our eyewear that compliments our fashion and personality. Buffalo Eye Center has everything you need to make sure you can see clearly and look good doing it.

Located in Kenmore, Buffalo Eye Center, takes pride in offering trusted eye care services to people of all ages in a relaxed, family-friendly environment. Their optometrist office provides a wide range of services that enable them to care for your eyes over the course of a lifetime. Buffalo Eye Center is a state-of-the-art optical store with a spacious and vast showroom! Conveniently located right in their ophthalmologist office on 3570 Delaware Ave in Kenmore, you will find more than 1,600 designer eyeglass frames, prescription (and non-prescription) sunglasses, contact lenses, and more! With Brands from all over the world, whether you’re looking for something chic, simple or statement-making style they have a variety of options, including what’s trending and popular, like famous frames worn by hollywood A-List celebrities as well as influencers in New York City, LA, or Toronto. If you want a new pair of designer frames or you need to get set up with your very first pair, they are there to help guide you in the right direction. The Buffalo Eye Center provides professionals in their optical store who will help find the right pair of frames based on the shape of your face, your desired budget, and your style and preferences.

3750 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14217 | 716-874-2455

Hours: Mon/Wed: 8:30am-7pm, Tues/Thurs:8:30am-5pm, Fri: 8:30am-4pm, Sat/Sun: Closed

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Its never been more important to support local restaurants than it has in 2020. Nothing is better than a good Italian restaurant and Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta fits the bill. Giacobbi’s dishes up homey Italian-American fare in belly-filling portions. The menu is made navigable by a system of categories that includes small plates, meatballs, pasta, salads, breads, zuppa, artisan pizza, and entrees. Even though we can’t eat in restaurants because of COVID restrictions, we can still support them. Giacobbi’s is offering takeout so you can take their delicious dishes home to enjoy with your family. They offer a great Family Four pack that offers your choice of entree, like chicken Marsala, chicken or eggplant parm or sausage cacciatore with a side of spaghetti, chef salad and Italian bread for $48. Gift cards are another great way to support them and make the perfect stocking stuffers!

59 Allen St., Buffalo NY 14202 | 716-834-4000

Hours: Sun-Tues: 4pm-9pm, Wed-Sat: 4pm-10pm

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Charcuterie is a French term for a branch of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, such as bacon, ham, sausage, terrines and more. Charcuterie trays are the latest trend when it comes to entertaining and no one does it better than Kristen at Meet and Eat Charcuterie. All boards are custom made and can be prepared for any group size or theme! Most recently, Meet and Eat Charcuterie partnered with Shea’s for a virtual charcuterie class. During the class, they showed various techniques, how to arrange your board, and how to give your spread some Buffalo flair. Included was everything you need to learn how to make a board to impress. If you are looking for a fun activity to do with friends or family virtually, Meet and Eat Charcuterie can get you everything you need to create your perfect board. They offer a wide selection of board options, so they are definitely worth checking out.

716-861-6738

Website | Facebook | Instagram

