List of Most Popular Materials Borrowed in 2020 from Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries

Towards the end of each year, Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries sends us a list of their most popular books borrowed from their libraries. It’s always interesting to see what people are reading throughout WNY. By compiling this list, it gives us some insight into the popular trends, as well as a glimpse into what we’re most interested in when it comes to periodicals, including eBooks. The list is broken down by categories that include overall popularity, fiction, non-fiction, etc. We also get to see what’s popular with young adult/teens, children, and even amongst the library’s own staff.

According to the Library, the most popular titles represent the borrowing habits of over 390,000 library patrons of all ages who use the 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and the “Library on Wheels” bookmobile. The list includes the most popular (determined by number of checkouts) and most requested book titles, along with the top downloaded eBooks in Erie County this past year:

Most requested book

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Adult Fiction – most popular title

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Adult Non-Fiction – most popular title

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover

Young Adult/Teen – most popular title

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Children’s Fiction – most popular title

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball by Jeff Kinney

Children’s Non-Fiction – most popular title

Minecraft Essential Handbook by Stephanie Milton

eBook Fiction – most requested title

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

eBook Non-Fiction – most requested title

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

People’s Choice – best book (selected through online voting)

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Library Employees’ Choice – best book

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

Interested in borrowing any of these titles?

