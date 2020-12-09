Krampus Holiday Bazaar Helps Support Local Artists

N0 matter how you look at it, the holidays are going to be somewhat offbeat. As long as that’s the case, why not celebrate the offbeat-ness by attending the Krampus Holiday Bazaar at Revolutionary Gallery on Hertel Avenue. And who doesn’t like Krampus, except for naughty children. Plus, the bazaar is a great way to support our local artist community that has taken a hit due to the pandemic, with no gallery and studio shows, art festivals, etc.

Revolution Gallery owners and artists Craig LaRotonda and Maria Pabico LaRotonda are excited to be hosting the alternative holiday gift and original artwork shopping event on Friday, December 11, from 6pm to 9pm at Revolution Gallery.

“This event will offer a twist on the usual holiday sale,” noted Craig LaRotonda, owner and director, whose unique pop-surrealist gallery focuses on contemporary figurative art. Revolution Gallery has been an influential addition to the Hertel community, known as a hot spot for art and cutting-edge music. The event is inspired by the German folktale of Krampus, the half-goat-half-demon companion of Saint Nicholas who rewards good children and punishes poorly behaved children.

This unique pop-surrealist gallery features artists from around the world, who create contemporary figurative art, juxtaposed with fantastic or incongruous imagery, infused with pop-culture references.

Per usual, with pandemic restrictions in place, guests to the event will only be allowed in the gallery in limited numbers (20 at a time), while wearing masks at all times. The gallery has set up a number of to-go food and drink offerings, including:

A special Krampus Cocktail

Bottled wine

Cheese plates

“Buffalo’s Best Tater Tots”

Throughout the evening, patrons will be treated to a flash art exhibit called “Gruss vom Krampus” or “Greetings from Krampus.” Aligning with the Krampus theme, Goth & industrial background music will be in full effect, while an 8-foot Krampus figure (an outdoor display created by artist Sarah Hemingway) will make for the perfect selfie station.

Come take a socially distanced selfie with Krampus, the 8-foot imposing yule demon!

“Come by for holiday gifts of original art and prints, jewelry, postcards, t-shirts, sculptures, and more,” Revolution Gallery curator Maria Pabico LaRotonda added, “We see this as the start of an annual event created to support local artists and celebrate an alternative version of the holidays based on German Folklore.”

Krampus Holiday Bazaar @ Revolutionary gallery – 1419 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo NY

COVID Guidelines: Food and drink sold at Revolution Gallery are available to-go ONLY. Revolution Gallery has a max occupancy of 20 and masks must be worn properly in order to enter the establishment.

For further information contact Revolution Gallery through email at info@revolutionartgallery.com, call 716.322.7656 or visit www.revolutionartgallery.com.