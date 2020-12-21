Josh Allen Prayer Candles @ Timeless Babez Pop-Up Shop

When I first heard that my friends had purchased a Josh Allen prayer candle, I thought, “That’s super clever… I have to get one.” Then I learned that my friend Psyko Kupkake was the person who was making them. So I called her up to ask her about the revelation to make the candles.

She told me that when her 125 Curiosity Shop (at Shianne Waxing Studio on Elmwood) closed due to the pandemic, she and her friend Rebecca Kulik threw a ‘hail Mary’ and began shifting to strategic pop-ups (at the same space). It was Kulik who suggested that Psyko Kupkake make the Josh Allen prayer candles, as a way to pay tribute to the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback.

“That’s how it all started,” explains Psyko. “Becca specializes in vintage Bills gear, so she knew that fans would love them. Little did I know how much they would love them. I figured that I would test them out, but now it’s all that I do – for the last week, making the candles has been a full time job. I can’t keep them in stock. I’m selling them locally, but I’m also shipping them as far away as North Dakota – the word got out quick, and everyone wants them… there’s a lot of praying going on at the moment, apparently. One girl came into the shop and bought 6. I think she was planning on going home to take a ceremonial candlelit Josh Allen bubble bath. That was last week, so it looks as if it worked!”

Hallelujah!

Anyone looking to get their hands on one of these sacred candles can stop into Timeless Babez Pop-Up Shop @ Shianne’s – 830 Elmwood Avenue. The candles are $20 ($5 extra for shipping).

IG @timeless_babez

Etsy.com/shop/Timelessbabez

www.etsy.com/listing/914607178/josh-allen-prayer-candle-buffalo-bills