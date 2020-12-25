Graycliff Releases ‘A Christmas Carol’ Film

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, here’s a great way to do so. Graycliff is celebrating Christmas and the holidays, with the release of a reimagined version of the holiday and literary classic, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

The film features actor Peter Horn reading selections from the version of A Christmas Carol that his father, the late Reverend Gilbert J. Horn, adapted in the 1960s and read to congregations for over 30 years—including members of First Presbyterian Church in Buffalo.

Horn’s performance is punctuated by carols performed by members of Buffalo’s own Vocalis Chamber Choir: Mike Alessi (bass), Claudia Brown (soprano), James Burritt (tenor), and Maria Parker (alto).

Graycliff’s Executive Director Anna Kaplan explains, “I am delighted to be able to invite you to view a fresh version of a holiday classic, with the amazing spaces available at Graycliff as the backdrop, and wonderfully enhanced by talented carolers. However you celebrate this season, our hope is that this experience will offer a bit of a festive escape from the comfort and safety of your own home.”

Graycliff is making this 40 min video experience available at no charge, but is welcoming donations, with a suggested donation of $10 that can be made online at www.experiencegraycliff.org/support-graycliff/donate

Graycliff plans to remain open for private tours through the winter months on weekends. For more information, and to book your tour, visit www.experiencegraycliff.org or call 716-947-9217. Graycliff’s Pavilion Shop is also open, shop online at Shopgraycliff.org and take advantage of our free curbside pickup for last minute holiday shopping.